SHREVEPORT, La. - The excessive heat continues to bake the ArkLaTex. According to the National Weather Service-Shreveport, this is now officially the second hottest summer on record, and it’s not over yet. A heat advisory is in place again for Wednesday.
Looking at the numbers from the NWS, so far in the summer of 2022, we have seen 26 days at or above 100°. We've had seven in the month of June, 15 in July, and four so far in August. Typically we have an average of six all summer. Last year, we only had one day at or above 100°.
Chief Meteorologist Joe Haynes is calling for 102° on Wednesday.