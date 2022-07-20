SHREVEPORT, La. - Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing hot temperatures.
CLICK HERE FOR THE KTBS MEGA 3 STORM TEAM FORECAST
Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are high outside.
You can manage your energy usage and save money on your bill by installing energy efficient upgrades in your home. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.
Customers can save money with these easy do-it-yourself energy efficiency tips offered by AEP-SWEPCO:
- Cover your windows (especially those facing south) during the day with light-colored shades and you could save 10-25% on cooling costs.
- Move furnishings away from floor or return air vents.
- Plant a tree outside to provide shade for your home.
- Repair and apply weather strips to prevent air leaks in your home. Nearly 10-25% of energy used to cool homes escapes via leaks.
- Add attic insulation if the joists are showing.
- Have your HVAC system serviced or tuned-up annually to maximize efficiency and comfort.
- Seal leaking ductwork throughout your home. Nearly 20% of air moving through duct systems is lost to leaks.
- Replace your HVAC filter every month.
- Install a smart thermostat, which automatically adjusts to energy saving temperatures.
- Setting your thermostat five degrees higher can save you 20% on cooling costs.
- Install ceiling fans to circulate cool air.
- Install awnings on windows that get excessive sun in the late afternoon.
- Avoid using heat-producing appliances such as ovens or dryers during the hottest parts of the day.