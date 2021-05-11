SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain storms should be exiting the ArkLaTex by mid-morning on Tuesday. We should see patchy scattered showers with otherwise cloudy skies through mid-afternoon.
Another disturbance brings more heavy rain and storms Tuesday evening.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Look for conditions to improve as we get closer to dawn on Wednesday.
Unseasonably cool temperatures will remain through Tuesday.
