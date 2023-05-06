SHREVEPORT, La. – Spring has sprung and that means it is severe weather season. The timing couldn't be better for our latest KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watcher School. The spring 2023 class was held Saturday in the newly renovated KTBS 3 studio.
As always, the day started off with a little fellowship over coffee, kolaches, and donuts.
After a welcome by Station Manager George Sirven, KTBS 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Dennis addressed the group. He talked about the importance of the Weather Watcher program and his new role leading the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team following the retirement of Joe Haynes. And we had a special surprise. Joe joined us by phone to say hello and let us know how he's doing in Colorado.
Brad Bryant of the National Weather Service-Shreveport and KTBS 3 Meteorologist Neil Shaw discussed the recent “out of nowhere” tornadoes we’ve experienced in the ArkLaTex.
KTBS 3 Meteorologist Brian Fowler shared his expertise when it comes to flash flooding and making a plan ahead of a storm.
After a busy morning, the team wrapped up the day with a delicious barbeque lunch.
Thanks to all the weather watchers from across the ArkLaTex who attended Saturday's session to learn more about weather, how we gather data, and how to contribute information. We couldn't do what we do without your help.
If you're interested in becoming a KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watcher, click here for details.
Thanks to KTBS Marketing Director Crickett Oldenburg for once again coordinating the class and feeding the group.