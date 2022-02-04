SHREVEPORT, La. - A north-south oriented band of freezing rain mixed with light snow fell early Friday, resulting in a light glaze of ice. A light icing resulted in the highway being closed.
Just after 3 p.m. Friday the Louisiana Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 49 between I-20 and the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and the Benton Road Overpass.
I-49 north of Shreveport and I-220 remain closed.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Patrick Dennis, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.