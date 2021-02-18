SHREVEPORT, La. - Patience is wearing thin for ArkLaTex residents who endured yet another night of brutal cold temperatures and for many, little to no water. Tens of thousands were also without power Thursday morning. Others were stranded on frozen roadways.
The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam Red Weather Alert remains in effect for Thursday along with a winter storm warning.
Once again, stay off the roads. It's not safe and not worth the risk. The precipitation that fell earlier this week remains packed down creating a dangerous, thick sheet of ice.
Portions of I-20 are barely passable. Image a skating rink covered with chunks of ice.
