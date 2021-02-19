SHREVEPORT, La. - We are starting off Friday with cold temperatures and icy roads. While temperatures are in the teens, we should warm up into the upper 30s.
Another bit of good news is the return of the sun. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday and Saturday. That sunshine and warmer temperatures will combine to help the thawing process. Lows in the evening will still be cold, in the teens.
There is a small chance for showers on Sunday, but temperatures should continue to warm up with highs in the 50s. The warming trend will continue into next week.
