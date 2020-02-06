SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a slight chance we'll see a wintry mix of weather, but likely not enough to cause any problems. Temperatures will however dip down near or below freezing Thursday morning.
Any slight amount of sleet or snow that could accumulate will not stick around and no major travel impacts or school delays are expected.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.