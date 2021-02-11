The Louisiana DOTD is preparing residents in the state of Louisiana for upcoming wintry weather that's expected to move into parts of the state over the next week.
Louisiana DOTD services are urging residents to not drive if weather conditions become dangerous for the roads.
Visit Louisiana DOTD's Twitter account to find driving tips if you must travel:
DOTD is preparing for wintry weather to move into portions of the state over the next several days. We urge people not to drive if possible when conditions deteriorate. More information can be found here ➡️ https://t.co/VEWkWZvCoy pic.twitter.com/MiwcG6LGeW— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) February 11, 2021