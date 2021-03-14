SHREVEPORT, La. - We should continue to see mostly cloudy skies Sunday across the ArkLaTex. However, we should see an increase in rain chances this afternoon as a weak cold front moves east into our area.
Showers and a few storms will be likely later Sunday. While there is a marginal risk for severe storms in north Louisiana and south Arkansas, a major severe weather event is not expected.
Most storms will stay below severe limits, but there is still a risk for an isolate strong or severe one. The main risk is high winds, but any type of severe weather will be possible.
As far as temperatures, they will be tricky due to cloud cover and the front. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Once the front passes, there is no cold air behind it. Highs Monday will be back in the lower 80s.
