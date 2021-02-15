MARSHALL, Tx- At City Park in Marshall, TX you can find one-of-four little free libraries converted to help people during the winter weather event.
"I posted on our Mission Marshall Facebook page to leave items on our bench outside of our building, by four o'clock Saturday. And when I got there, the bench was overflowing." said Misty Scott, Mission Marshall Executive Director. "My family and I went out and started pulling books and putting food in winter supplies and those little libraries." The Mission Marshall organization libraries were stocked with food, jackets, and hand warmers with one hope.
"That people in different parts of our community can access them to get a little bit of extra food or a pair of gloves," said Scott. "What Marshall does, is pull together when the community needs something, and this is no different."
The Little Free Libraries are located at City Park, Lions Park, West End Park, and Bella Wyatt Park in Marshall, Texas for anyone nearby needing items during this time.