TANGIPAHOA, La. - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday.
Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a family was able to escape one of the homes without serious injury.
As of 10 p.m., LA Highway 440 and Interstate 55 are closed. Law enforcement asks residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.
The National Weather Service also reported the tornado damaged a gas station in the area of Martin Luther King Road.
It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.
Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm.