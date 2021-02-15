SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday morning's snow storm dropped a wintry mix covering all the ArkLaTex. The precipitation started as sleet and freezing rain Sunday and finished as snow on Monday.
The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up 5 inches from the storm.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured anywhere from 2 inches to 10 across the area. Here are the totals:
Northern ArkLaTex Amounts ranged from 4 inches in Emerson, AR according to Thomas Ware to 10 inches in DeQueen as reported by Robert Morris.
Central areas were a little less but topped a half foot in some areas. Edwin Christian in Crossroads, TX had 7.6 inches. James Miller in Marshall was close at 7 inches.
In the metro area, both Ronnie Hull in Shreveport and Robert Parker in Bossier City registered 5 inches.
Down south, Leslie Smith in Hawkins was well over 8 inches while Debbie Johnson in Center totaled just 2.25 inches.
Thanks weather watchers for braving the elements. If you want to represent your part of the ArkLaTex on our maps, register to become a KTBS 3 Weather Watcher here. Then, send us your reports.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.