SHREVEPORT, La. -As we remember the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak a week ago, the ArkLaTex braces for more severe weather on Sunday.
While the risk of severe weather is small for the overnight of Saturday into Sunday, the midday and afternoon hours of Sunday will once again be a time to brace for severe or tornadic thunderstorms.
A KTBS Red Weather Alert will be in effect Sunday. The Sunday Severe Threat graphic looks eerily the same as the Severe Threat outlook of just one week ago. Now is the time to devise your “Severe Weather Action Plan”.
