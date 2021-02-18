SHREVEPORT, La. - The end is in sight. We saw more melting on Thursday, but unfortunately that slushy mix refroze overnight. The good news is we’re expecting more melting on Friday. The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam Yellow Weather Alert is in effect for Friday.
It's been a week to remember and one many would like to forget. The struggle is real for people stuck in the ice and snow. If you weren't one of them, consider yourself lucky.
Once again, stay off the roads. It's not safe and not worth the risk. Even with the daily melting, the precipitation that fell earlier this week remains packed down in some places, creating a dangerous, thick sheet of ice.
