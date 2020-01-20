SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was located over the western US Monday evening.
It's forecast to arrive early Wednesday morning with rain (blue) and a light wintry mix in pink. The wintry precipitation is expected to change over to rain by afternoon.
Accumulations should be insignificant for snow...
and ice.
Then, all of the precipitation becomes rain and lasts through Thursday.
Rain amounts may exceed an inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 First News at 4:30 AM with Meteorologist Brian Fowler for the latest.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.