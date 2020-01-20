Next Weather Maker as of Monday Evening
Next Weather Maker as of Monday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was located over the western US Monday evening.

Early Wednesday Forecast

It's forecast to arrive early Wednesday morning with rain (blue) and a light wintry mix in pink.  The wintry precipitation is expected to change over to rain by afternoon.

Snow Accumulation Forecast for Wednesday morning

Accumulations should be insignificant for snow...

Ice Accumulation Forecast for Wednesday morning

and ice.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Then, all of the precipitation becomes rain and lasts through Thursday.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts may exceed an inch.

StormTeam FB cover photo
