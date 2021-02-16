Regional Radar Image Tuesday Evening
Regional Radar Image Tuesday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Tuesday evening, another winter storm was moving toward the ArkLaTex.  Light snow was just beginning to reach northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.

Winter Storm Warning (Shreveport National Weather Service)

The Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday until midday Thursday.

Forecast Ice Accumulations

Significant accumulations of ice are forecast especially in east Texas, Toledo Bend and north Louisiana.

Forecast Snow Accumulations

Heavy snow is possible north of I-20 into northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Here is forecast timeline:

10 PM Tuesday Forecast

Snow is expected to move in from the west during Tuesday evening.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

Snow continues overnight especially in northern sections (White Shading) and ice develops (Red Shading) elsewhere.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

Heavy snow and ice are forecast through the lunch hour.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast

More of the same is possible into the late afternoon.

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

Icing could last well into Wednesday night.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

Then, it's forecast to shift into Toledo Bend and extend northeast toward Mississippi on Thursday morning.

Noon Thursday Forecast

A changeover to light snow could occur before the storm exits the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Most of the precipitation should be over by late afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates!

