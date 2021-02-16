SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Tuesday evening, another winter storm was moving toward the ArkLaTex. Light snow was just beginning to reach northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.
The Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday until midday Thursday.
Significant accumulations of ice are forecast especially in east Texas, Toledo Bend and north Louisiana.
Heavy snow is possible north of I-20 into northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Here is forecast timeline:
Snow is expected to move in from the west during Tuesday evening.
Snow continues overnight especially in northern sections (White Shading) and ice develops (Red Shading) elsewhere.
Heavy snow and ice are forecast through the lunch hour.
More of the same is possible into the late afternoon.
Icing could last well into Wednesday night.
Then, it's forecast to shift into Toledo Bend and extend northeast toward Mississippi on Thursday morning.
A changeover to light snow could occur before the storm exits the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon.
Most of the precipitation should be over by late afternoon.
Stay tuned for updates!
