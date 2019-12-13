SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather with a big warm up is the outlook for this weekend. After a little morning fog, the sun returns for Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s.
Sunday turns out even warmer topping out in the mid 70s!
Our next weather maker arrives Monday with showers and storms.
