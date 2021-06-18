SHREVEPORT, La. - Get out and enjoy your weekend. The tropical system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico shouldn't spoil things for you. Unfortunately, we can't say the same for our neighbors to the south.
A tropical storm warning is in effect along the upper Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.
In the ArkLaTex, we can expect hot, dry weather. A pop-up shower can't be ruled out. The chances of rain increase next week.
