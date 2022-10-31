SHREVEPORT, La. - It looks like it'll be dry night for trick-or-treaters and a little fog may add some spookiness to the evening. Clouds will be variable with temperatures in the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine earlier in the day.
RELATED CONTENT - Halloween tips to keep your children safe
Be sure and watch out for trick-or-treaters.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 Storm Team. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the free MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices and KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.