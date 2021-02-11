SHREVEPORT, La. - With the chilly temperature expected to last over a period of several days, we want to make sure that your home is prepared.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR COMPLETE KTBS MEGA 3 STORMTEAM FORECAST
One of the greatest concerns is piping. Experts says indoor faucets should remain open allowing for a slow drip. This keeps the water from from freezing.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- 1, maybe 2 winter storms headed to the ArkLaTex
- Preparations ahead of winter weather
- TxDOT offers safe driving tips ahead of winter weather threat
There are a number of items you can use to cover your outdoor faucet heads and piping to keep them from freezing or bursting.
Experts also recommend you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
If you’re using a space heater - make sure it has a function that turns it off in case it tips over.