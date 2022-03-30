NATCHITOCHES, La – All Northwestern State University campuses will be closed Wednesday, March 30, due to the threat of severe weather expected to sweep through the region. Thunderstorms and possible destructive wind gusts are expected in areas and may include hail and possible tornadoes.
In addition to NSU, the following four CLTCC campuses will be closed: Alexandria Campus, Huey P. Long Campus, Ferriday Campus, and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport. Louisiana Christian University in Pineville will also be closed Wednesday.