SHREVEPORT, La. – Most school districts in Northwest Louisiana won’t have to decide whether to call a snow day Monday. That’s because all but one are already scheduled to be closed for either Presidents Day or winter break.
But beyond Monday, should severe weather conditions persist, school districts will have to make some calls.
Sabine Parish is the first to go ahead and announce its closure for Tuesday. Students will have virtual assignments for that day. They will be off Monday.
Here’s how the schedule looks so far for area school districts:
- CADDO – Off Friday through Wednesday for winter break.
- BOSSIER – Off Monday for Presidents Day
- BIENVILLE – Off Friday, Monday and Tuesday for holidays
- CLAIBORNE – Off next week for winter break
- DESOTO – Off next week for winter break
- NATCHITOCHES – Off Monday for Presidents Day
- RED RIVER – Scheduled to be in class next week after being off this week
- WEBSTER – Off Friday and Monday for Presidents Day