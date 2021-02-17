SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest storm system may offer one more round of light wintry mix late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. As of Wednesday evening, light precipitation was developing in the southwest Texas and headed our way.
A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for the ArkLaTex through Thursday morning according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Only light icing is expected.
Additional snow amounts may add up to an inch or so.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Light snow or wintry mix is possible by early Thursday morning.
The precipitation could last into the early afternoon before the storm departs the ArkLaTex.
