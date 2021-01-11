SHREVEPORT, La. - The winter storm than moved across the ArkLaTex Sunday night has caused some major power outages.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, SWEPCO reports over 34,400 customers were without power across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
SWEPCO estimates power for most Louisiana customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday and by 10 p.m. Wednesday for most East Texas customers.
"SWEPCO employees and contractors began working Sunday evening to restore power," said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. "We’ve called in more line and tree resources to help us restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Most outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with power lines. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power lines when this occurs.
Outages by parish:
Bossier 1,300
Caddo 4,900
DeSoto 3,100
Natchitoches 3,700
Sabine 1,900
East Texas counties:
Panola 900
Harrison 500
Upshur 900