BATON ROUGE, La. - Numerous people asked to evacuate their homes were taken to fire stations that were set up late Monday or very early Tuesday morning.
City and local fire agencies responded quickly to calls of flooded homes and apartments, initiated rescues and housed them for the rest of the night.
HAPPENING NOW: The St George Fire Department is evacuating everyone from the Siegen Calais apartments off Siegen Lane near Winn Dixie. The complex flooded, with cars and apartments on the first floor taking in water. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/CFPjCsJdZS— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 18, 2021
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Baton Rouge Fire Departments were staged as shelters to take people who were asked to leave their homes. Mayor Broome appeared live on WBRZ around 1:30 Tuesday morning.
The St. George Fire Department also set up an impromptu shelter at its facilities when the first floor of the Siegen Calais apartment complex was evacuated by boat around midnight. WBRZ broadcast video of numerous families being taken out by boat and put onto buses. They were taken to a fire station, authorities said.
City and parish officials said they set up overnight shelters on their own.
EBR Mayor-President Broome issued a city-parish disaster declaration around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The order opens the parish up for state or federal assistance in responding to the flood event.