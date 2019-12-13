SHREVEPORT, La. - Late Friday evening, patchy fog covered much of the ArkLaTex. The forecast calls for it to continue through early Saturday morning. The visibility may drop down to zero at times.
Be careful travelling especially in rural areas.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.