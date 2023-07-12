SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has a flash flood warning in effect until at least 9:45 a.m. Wednesday for a large portion of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana. The affected area is for portions of Union, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, and Miller counties in Arkansas, and Union, Claiborne, and Webster parishes in Louisiana.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have been producing heavy rains across the warned area overnight. Upwards of 10 inches have fallen in some areas and now that heavy rain is pushing into northern parishes of Louisiana.
Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is likely as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Also, this heads up for those traveling US Hwy 82 in Columbia County. The low spot at the railroad overpass on Hwy 82 just past Hwy 344 is closed due to flooding. If you are going that way, plan ahead. It will take some time for the water to drain and removal of the vehicles that are already stranded there.
In Hempstead County, law enforcement reports flooding resulting in at least one water rescue. And in Lafayette County, there are reports that County Road 28 is not passable between Stamps and Lewisville.
Remember, if there is water rushing over the road, don’t risk it. #TurnAroundDontDrown
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. Patrick Dennis, Brian Fowler, Caroline Castora, Neil Shaw, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.