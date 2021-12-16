SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex will continue to deal with lots of clouds Thursday with areas of rain and possible storms. While a major severe weather outbreak is not expected, an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon.
A cold front will push into parts of the ArkLaTex before stalling out. According to KTBS 3 Meteorologist Patrick Dennis, ahead of that front is where stronger storms may try to form. The best chance for those stronger storms will likely be along and north of I-20.
Rain chances will start to decrease later Thursday evening as the front moves back north.
