SHREVEPORT, La. - Much of the ArkLaTex remained under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday as another round of violent storms threatened the area. It was an eerie reminder of what happened on Easter Sunday one week ago. By 11 a.m., several watches and warnings were in effect as well as a KTBS Red Weather Alert.
The first tornado warning was issued at 1:20 p.m. for Montgomery LA, Provencal LA, and Natchez LA.
Trees and utility lines were down on La. Hwy 120 near La. Hwy 478 in the Flora community of Natchitoches Parish and in Converse in Sabine Parish.
The primary threats according to the National Weather Service included very large hail, destructive winds, tornadoes and heavy downpours.
SWEPCO customers across the region dealt with a scattered power outages. At about 4:30 p.m., the power company was tracking more than 2,500 outages. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
Skies were gloomy on Sunday as far as the eye could see.
Stay Connected
