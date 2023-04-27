SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe thunderstorms moved across the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening and early Thursday pounding some areas with large hail. Streets were flooded, trees were downed, and thousands of residents and businesses were left without power.
There were reports out of Henderson, Texas of tennis ball sized hail.
In Shelby County, Center ISD and Timpson ISD will be closed Thursday due to power outages.
As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, more than 7,400 customers were without electricity, mostly in Caddo Parish.
