SHREVEPORT, La. - A string of watches and warnings were issued early Friday as a storm system pushed into the area from the central plains. Hail and gusty winds were the main culprit. The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam has received several wind damage reports.
KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis found damage in Harrison County, Texas. He found trees down, including one on top of a truck. This damage was actually caused by gusty winds overnight and not the line of severe storms. While people were at home at the time, no one was injured.
It was much the same in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, where trees and downed power lines blocked many roadways.
High winds also knocked down trees east of Minden that lead to the closure of a section of Interstate 20. The Louisiana DOTD closed I-20 westbound at Exit 52 to clean up the damage.
SWEPCO is reporting more than 14,000 power outages at 6 a.m. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
By midday, the storms are expected to have exited the area.
