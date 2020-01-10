SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people across the ArkLaTex battened down the hatches on Friday, bracing for a very dangerous storm system pushing in from the west.
A tornado watch was issued for the ArkLaTex shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday effective until 2.a.m. Saturday. Shortly after 7 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for portions of extreme northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.
On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center put the region under a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. That's the highest level. Meantime, The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam issued a Red Weather Alert for Friday evening and early Saturday.
The Shreveport Fire Department has called in additional staff to handle the possible increase in 9-1-1 calls. A new emergency notification service called, Everbridge was being tested Friday evening.
Everbridge will only go to residential and business landlines. If you want to get a notification on your cell phone or email, you'll need to sign up on Shreveport's or Caddo's website. Then, download the app.
The main message is keep your phone nearby and have an emergency plan. The Department of Homeland Security has notified volunteer organizations. The American Red Cross is also standing by to help if needed.
Anyone who relies on SporTran for transportation should know the bus service is suspending service from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Power outages are likely in the area. SWEPCO crews are standing by to restore service as needed.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.