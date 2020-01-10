SHREVEPORT, La. - An extremely powerful and deadly band of storms took direct aim at the ArkLaTex Friday night and early Saturday as thousands of people battened down the hatches. The storm, that so many had been dreading for days, killed a man in Oil City, ripped up trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets across a widespread area.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator confirmed to KTBS 3's Jamie Ostroff that the man died when a tree fell on his home.
With the pounding rain, it didn't take long for streets to flood and vehicles to stall. A KTBS 3 News crew found a stranded van on Youree Drive just north of E. Washington in Shreveport. The crew had to call 9-1-1 to get emergency assistance.
City of Shreveport spokesman Ben Riggs says a number of roadways flooded in Shreveport. They included the underpass at Midway and Hearne, W. 70th and Union, the N. Common underpass, a portion of Stoner Avenue and the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive. Power lines are also down at I-49 and Kings and N. Market and Hearne.
When the storm traveled through Bossier Parish, it downed trees and power lines at various locations. At 2:30 a.m., Bossier deputies and crews were moving trees from roadways as quickly as possible.
They also responded to alarm calls, primarily as power flickered and went out at homes and businesses. Bossier deputies also responded to reports of trees down on homes in the Haughton area, near Oliver Road and James Lane. Highway 3 from Burt Blvd. to Highway 162 was closed while Bossier deputies and Benton officers worked to remove a live wire from the roadway.
There are some roadways with high water issues, so please be careful if you have to get out and about. If you need assistance, contact the Bossier Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 965-2203.
Viewer George Winters shared a photo with KTBS 3. It shows the twisted metal from the roof of a building wrapped around trees on his property in Dubberly.
Shortly after midnight, sirens could be heard in Marshall, Texas as the area was under a tornado warning. It wasn't long before a tornado warning was issued for portions of Caddo Parish in Louisiana.
The first of the watches and warnings were issued for the ArkLaTex shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tornado warnings were soon issued for portions of extreme northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma.
Multiple power lines are down in Center, Texas in the Lakewood area. At least four trees fell on homes there and a carport collapsed damaging a vehicle.
There are reports of damage to multiple commercial buildings in Kilgore, Texas and a number of reports of trees down across Rusk County.
In Oklahoma, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy is reporting on his Facebook page that there is flooding in his area.
On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center put the region under a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. That's the highest level. Meantime, The KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam issued a Red Weather Alert for Friday evening and early Saturday.
The number of people without power soared throughout the evening and overnight hours. SWEPCO crews stood by to restore service as needed.
The Shreveport Fire Department has called in additional staff to handle the possible increase in 9-1-1 calls. A new emergency notification service called, Everbridge was being tested Friday evening.
Everbridge will only go to residential and business landlines. If you want to get a notification on your cell phone or email, you'll need to sign up on Shreveport's or Caddo's website. Then, download the app.
The main message is keep your phone nearby and have an emergency plan. The Department of Homeland Security has notified volunteer organizations. The American Red Cross is also standing by to help if needed.
Anyone who relies on SporTran for transportation should know the bus service is suspending service from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.
