BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone to prepare now for possible severe weather expected to impact the state beginning Friday. The National Weather Service indicates a line of storms is expected to develop west of Louisiana Friday evening. The storms will push across the state Friday night and Saturday. The storms are capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.
GOHSEP will activate its Crisis Action Team Friday due to the weather threat. The team will stay activated through Monday night due to the college football national championship game in New Orleans. The team will analyze and process any requests for support from local emergency managers at the parish level. GOHSEP’s regional coordinators will work with local officials potentially impacted by the storms and provide situational reports to the state emergency operations staff.
“It is important for everyone to prepare now and stay weather aware this weekend,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We’ve already dealt with tornadoes and other problems as similar lines of storms moved across the state earlier this winter. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most dangerous conditions will develop. That’s why it is important to monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the NWS.”
Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.
