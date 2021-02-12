SHREVEPORT, La. - Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is getting ready for the storm. If you're worried about having your power disconnected during this winter blast, don't be.
"I passed a rule on the PSC 8-9 years ago. The companies cannot cut you off if the temperature is below 32 degrees," Campbell said.
Campbell says both the Shreveport and Monroe offices will be open Saturday and Sunday and people will be there to answer calls. The number is 318-676-7464.
Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency.