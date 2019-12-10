SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday was a shock to the system weather wise. The early evening temperature was 40 degrees colder than 24 hours prior!
The rain and snow from earlier today has moved on. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar indicated that all the precipitation ended by early evening.
With temperatures above freezing and the ground still warm from yesterday's heat, no travel problems are expected tonight!
Better weather is forecast Wednesday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds clear by dawn on Wednesday. Lows will be near freezing.
Sunshine warms us back into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.
