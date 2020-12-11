SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms approaching from the west on Friday are on track to bring major changes our way, including cooler temperatures, rain and gusty winds.
The risk is marginal according to the Storm Prediction Center and depends on how warm and humid it gets.
Rain moves into the western part of the ArkLaTex by about noon and push through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening. At 5 p.m., showers and storms cover much of the area.
Some storms may be severe and could produce damaging winds.
After midnight, the rain ends and it clears behind a cold front.
Projected rain amounts range from a half to nearly an inch.
Sunday's weather maker is forecast to push through during the afternoon and evening with a cold rain.
Rainfall is projected to be about a half inch.
