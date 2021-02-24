SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next couple of weather makers were over the western part of the country
and in the central Pacific Wednesday evening.
The first is forecast to move through late Thursday into Friday. There is Marginal Risk of Hail with this feature according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Rain amounts may be heavy at times over the next few days. 1-3 inch totals are possible.
Rain may begin as early as Thursday evening.
It may last through Friday morning
before letting up in the afternoon.
Showers could return Saturday afternoon.
Showers and storms are possible Sunday.
Stay tuned for updates.
