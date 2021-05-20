SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Friday due to our latest weather maker moving northeast into the central plains as of Wednesday evening. Then, a weather pattern change is expected over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east.
The flash flood watch has been extended through 7:00 p.m. Thursday.
Rain totals through the end of the week could add up over an inch and a half.
Rain is forecast across the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 70s.
The last round is expected Friday afternoon.
The drying process begins Saturday. Clouds may be slow to clear though.
Sunday could be the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
