SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change will give us mild to warm conditions with showers and storms late this week. As of Monday evening, a disturbance in southern Alaska was headed our way.
This could bring showers beginning Thursday afternoon.
These may last through Friday morning.
Rain could return Friday night.
And last through Saturday.
Another disturbance could push a cold front down our way with showers and storms on Sunday.
Total rain amounts for Thursday - Sunday may add up to an a couple of inches or better.
