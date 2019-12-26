Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&