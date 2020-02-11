Flooding near Minden LA, (courtesy of Leslie Smith)
SHREVEPORT, La. - And the rain continues across the ArkLaTex.  Many reports are above 4 inches and a couple over 5 inches!  Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher totals.

Northern ArkLaTex Rain Totals

Marilyn Copeland, Summerfield LA:  5.60 inches

Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX:  3.30 inches

Brian Loper, Atlanta TX:  2.48 inches

Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR:  5.32 inches

Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR:  3.00 inches

Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX:  3.74 inches

Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX:  1.26 inches

Thomas Ware, Emerson AR:  3.10 inches

Central ArkLaTex Rain Reports

Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX:  1.62 inches

Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA:  3.67 inches

June Jones, Elysian Fields TX:  2.00 inches

Michael Price, Keithville LA:  3.07 inches

Leslie Smith, Minden LA:  3.09 inches

Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA:  3.89 inches

Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX:  1.83 inches

Richard White, Minden LA:  4.36 inches

Metro Rain Totals

Ruth Atwood, Shreveport:  2.80 inches

Bob Fentress, Belleview LA:  1.83 inches

Keith Foster, Blanchard LA:  1.77

Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA:  4.55 inches

Jeff Moody, Benton LA:  2.44 inches

Mike Lyles, Shreveport:  4.56 inches

Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City:  4.74 inches

Robert Parker, Bossier City:  4.15 inches

Mark Potter, Bossier City:  4.51 inches

Molly Rankin, Benton LA:  1.86 inches

Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish:  3.39 inches

Neil Shaw, Shreveport:  2.90 inches

Russell Teutsch, Bossier City:  2.75 inches

South ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Bob Baker, Carthage TX:  2.63 inches

Jerry Dupont, Many LA:  1.75 inches

Jim Ebarb, Ringgold LA:  3.50 inches

Nancy Edwards, Jamestown LA:  3.35 inches

Michelle Gullette, near Ringgold LA:  4.45 inches

John Henry, Coushatta LA:  1.65 inches

Elinor Horton, Logansport LA:  1.95 inches

Barry Howard, Clarence LA:  1.65 inches

Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX:  2.51 inches

Rockport Texas Rain Amount

Bill Hicks, Rockport TX:  Trace.

Thank you weather watchers for your data.  If you want to join our group, register here and send us your weather data.

