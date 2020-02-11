SHREVEPORT, La. - And the rain continues across the ArkLaTex. Many reports are above 4 inches and a couple over 5 inches! Here are some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher totals.
Marilyn Copeland, Summerfield LA: 5.60 inches
Chuck Kamm, Redwater TX: 3.30 inches
Brian Loper, Atlanta TX: 2.48 inches
Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR: 5.32 inches
Jimmy Newsome, Ashdown AR: 3.00 inches
Jason Patterson, Atlanta TX: 3.74 inches
Paul Piccola, Hughes Springs, TX: 1.26 inches
Thomas Ware, Emerson AR: 3.10 inches
Edwin Christian, Scottsville TX: 1.62 inches
Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA: 3.67 inches
June Jones, Elysian Fields TX: 2.00 inches
Michael Price, Keithville LA: 3.07 inches
Leslie Smith, Minden LA: 3.09 inches
Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA: 3.89 inches
Lenny Vowell, Karnack TX: 1.83 inches
Richard White, Minden LA: 4.36 inches
Ruth Atwood, Shreveport: 2.80 inches
Bob Fentress, Belleview LA: 1.83 inches
Keith Foster, Blanchard LA: 1.77
Skip Kordas, North Bossier City LA: 4.55 inches
Jeff Moody, Benton LA: 2.44 inches
Mike Lyles, Shreveport: 4.56 inches
Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City: 4.74 inches
Robert Parker, Bossier City: 4.15 inches
Mark Potter, Bossier City: 4.51 inches
Molly Rankin, Benton LA: 1.86 inches
Robert Stoll, Caddo Parish: 3.39 inches
Neil Shaw, Shreveport: 2.90 inches
Russell Teutsch, Bossier City: 2.75 inches
Bob Baker, Carthage TX: 2.63 inches
Jerry Dupont, Many LA: 1.75 inches
Jim Ebarb, Ringgold LA: 3.50 inches
Nancy Edwards, Jamestown LA: 3.35 inches
Michelle Gullette, near Ringgold LA: 4.45 inches
John Henry, Coushatta LA: 1.65 inches
Elinor Horton, Logansport LA: 1.95 inches
Barry Howard, Clarence LA: 1.65 inches
Larry Rymal, Joaquin TX: 2.51 inches
Bill Hicks, Rockport TX: Trace.
Thank you weather watchers for your data. If you want to join our group, register here and send us your weather data.