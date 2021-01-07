SHREVEPORT, La. - Light rain is wrapping up Thursday morning after heavy rains left up to eight inches in areas of the Northern ArkLaTex since Wednesday.
Temperatures were in the 40s at dawn and as colder air slips south into the area through the day, we'll slip into the low 40s across much of the area later Thursday.
A west coast storm system will meet up with some cold Canadian air here in the ArkLaTex by Sunday.
Rain transitions to all snow with temperatures falling below freezing late Sunday evening. Temperatures will be above freezing during the day Sunday and Monday so anything that accumulates on grassy areas, trees, etc, will be short-lived.
However black ice may be a problem with wet roadways going into Monday morning as temperatures bottom out around freezing.
