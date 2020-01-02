SHREVEPORT, La. - Rain fell across the ArkLaTex all day Thursday. Some reported amounts were above an inch. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher rain totals:
Northern totals range from a trace in Ashdown, Arkansas according to Jimmy Newsome to an inch in Emerson as reported by Thomas Ware.
Lenny Vowell in Karnack, Texas reported just a quarter of an inch. On the other hand, Ronnie Vail in Ruston picked up over an inch.
Metro amounts topped out near an inch or better with Mike Lyles in Shreveport at 1.57 inches. Gale Bruner was a close second at 1.38 inches.
Southern rain totals ranged from .67 inches in Carthage as reported by Bob Baker to 1.50 inches in Many measured by Jerry Dupont.
Thanks weather watchers for your information.
