SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, Shreveport set a new record low Tuesday morning of 1 above zero. This shattered the old record from the turn of the 20th century by 19 degrees! It was also nearly 40 degrees below average.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured extreme cold. Here are their morning temperatures:
North ArkLaTex Weather Watchers saw below zero readings in Atlanta, Redwater, DeQueen, Fulton and even Karnack. Chuck Kamm in Redwater had the coldest with 7 below. Jimmy Norton in Doddridge had 0 for the warm spot...relatively speaking.
Central sections saw six locations below zero and four only slightly warmer. Edwin Christian in Crossroads had -9 followed by June Jones with -4. In comparison, Ronnie Vail in Ruston measured a balmy 11 above.
The metro area was extremely cold too with temperatures close to zero. Jeff Moody near Cypress Lake had -4. Molly Rankin in Benton was -1. Over in east Texas near Jefferson, Sandy Young-Keller was at -4.
Down in Toledo Bend, Bob Baker had the coldest he's seen in 43 years with -1! Leslie Smith up in Hawkins had -6. Most near the lake were in the single digits above zero including Nancy Edwards in Jamestown at 3.
