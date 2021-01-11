SHREVEPORT, La. - The winter storm than moved across the ArkLaTex Sunday night has caused some major power outages.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, SWEPCO reports over 56,000 customers were without power across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
SWEPCO said in a news release crews were working to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.
Outages by parish:
Bossier 5,000
Caddo 10,000
DeSoto 3,600
Natchitoches 4,000
Sabine 2,700
East Texas counties:
Panola 1,000
Harrison 2,600
Shelby 1,000
Upshur 1,300