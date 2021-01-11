Power Outage - Bossier City, LA

Power outage near near Benton Rd. in Bossier City, LA

SHREVEPORT, La. - The winter storm than moved across the ArkLaTex Sunday night has caused some major power outages.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, SWEPCO reports over 56,000 customers were without power across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

SWEPCO said in a news release crews were working to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.

Outages by parish:

Bossier           5,000

Caddo           10,000

DeSoto           3,600

Natchitoches   4,000

Sabine            2,700

East Texas counties:

Panola             1,000

Harrison          2,600

Shelby             1,000

Upshur            1,300 

