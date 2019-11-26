SHREVEPORT, La. - Brace yourselves for what could be a stormy evening in portions of the ArkLaTex. A Yellow Weather Alert has been activated by the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam.
The strong to severe thunderstorm threat will be mainly across south central Arkansas and portions of northeast Louisiana north and east of El Dorado, Arkansas to Monroe, Louisiana. The timing is late Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours.
According to KTBS 3 Meteorologist Brian Fowler, you can expect heavy cloud cover and a 50%-60% chance of rain later in the day. The temperature is expected to warm up to the mid to high 70s.
