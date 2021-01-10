Shreveport, LA - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that DOTD is in the process of closing I-49 North between the I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road in north Caddo Parish due to winter weather conditions.
DOTD will advise when this closure is complete.
Alternate Route: US 71
This closure affects both directions of travel. All southbound traffic will be forced off at the I-49/Mira Myrtis Road interchange, approximately 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas state line. Northbound traffic can access I-49 at both the Myra Myrtis Rd. & LA 168 interchanges.
DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.
DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.