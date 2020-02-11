SHREVEPORT, La. - Keithville-Kingston Road at the DeSoto Parish line has been closed in both directions due to high water. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s officials say the area will be monitored, and motorists are advised to heed the barricades for their own safety.
In DeSoto Parish, Red Bluff Road between Jesse Latin and the Linwood extension is also closed, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.
Most of the ArkLaTex remains under a flash flood watch. Additional widespread rainfall in amounts of two to four inches is expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Sandbags are available from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday at the Parish Commission Fleet Maintenance Office, 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport.
Instructions on placing sandbags can be found on the Caddo Sheriff’s Office website at www.caddosheriff.org under Headlines. You may also visit the web page to sign up for phone, text, or email emergency notifications via the parish’s new alert system, Everbridge.
Citizens can check back on the CPSO Facebook page for additional road closure information as it becomes available.